Homeless to employed: Minnesota org helping people get back on their feet

The Brief Nevin Walker, a 27-year-old who was once homeless, found stability through Hope 4 Youth and now has his own apartment. Walker reflects on his experiences of homelessness, noting the harsh conditions and the valuable life lessons they taught him. Hope 4 Youth, which helps homeless youth in Minnesota, reports rising homelessness rates, with 13,000 young people experiencing homelessness this year.



Hard at work in his fifth year at the Hi Ten Auto Service in Coon Rapids, 27-year-old Nevin Walker is considered a Hope 4 Youth success story. At 18 years old, he was couchsurfing and homeless for several years.

"I kind of just took it day by day and kept the best attitude that I could and just tried my best to keep making the best decisions," says Walker. "Ultimately, those best decisions didn't come until my friends were removed, until I didn't have any other couches to surf on."

Walker says there were nights he slept out on the street.

"Yes, yes, there was," Walker says with tears in his eyes. "No place to go, no doors open, it's raining, got to try to find some shelter to stay out of the rain and stuff like that. So there were nights I had to try to find a tree or, you know, a playground, a tube or something like that to try to hunker down. But it was all a learning lesson and it made me the man I am today."

"Youth homelessness is difficult, and it's tricky because from a visual perspective, they are walking through Target, they are walking through grocery stores, they're at school, and we don't know," says Executive Director of Hope 4 Youth, LaChelle Williams.

As Williams shows us, Hope 4 Youth helps provide transitional apartments and all sorts of resources for 16 to 24 year olds in the north metro. According to Williams, across the state of Minnesota, over 13,000 young people will experience homelessness this year. Of that number, roughly 6,000 will be without a place of their own to sleep tonight. Compared to last year, need is increasing by about 100 young people per month. Reasons vary, but youth homelessness most often stems from teens aging out of the foster care system, trying to get away from domestic violence, and looking for the sort of help and guidance Hope 4 Youth provides.

"The clothing we receive, the food that goes in our food pantry, those are from the community and our individuals are supporting us in that way, but what we're finding is what used to take us for a month is taking us through about two weeks," says Williams. "The need is growing. We're not going to walk away, but we'll find other ways to meet the needs."

For Don Phillips, retired financial advisor and treasurer for Hope 4 Youth, working to raise much-needed funds is very personal.

"I was a homeless kid myself and I had a lot of history in detention in juvenile centers and foster homes and sleeping in attics," says Phillips. "So when I found Hope 4 Youth I’m really trying to help and intervene, intervene when it really mattered when there were kids that, you know, we could get back on a different path. I decided to spend some time, you know, in an effort supporting it."

With the help of Bob Monia and many sponsors, a massive fundraising effort is in the works. Clays 4 Youth is set for this Tuesday, October 22, at the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club in Prior Lake. The goal of the third annual fundraiser is to raise as many thousands of dollars as they can toward helping young people who are struggling.

"[Donors] don't even think about the money or anything else," says Monia. "What they're thinking about is the experience that they had, but also more importantly, they always say, we all have in our career and in our background a situation where there's somebody who needs help, and if we can contribute in that fashion, that's fantastic."

Walker applauds the effort. Between a few tears and oil changes, he is grateful for the guidance and shelter Hope 4 Youth afforded him, and now has his very own apartment for the first time.

"It's been, it's been a great journey. It's a great relief. I mean, you've always got the looming bills over your head wanting to stay ahead of the curve. But that's just life, right? I'm a big boy now, and that's my adult pants. So it's been great," says Walker.

Walker's biggest bit of advice he offers: take the help when it’s offered.

"Don't give up. Keep pushing, you'll get there. Good lord willing."

For more information about Clays 4 Youth, go to Hope 4 Youth's website.