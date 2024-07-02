Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Washington County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Flood Warning
from TUE 4:22 AM CDT until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:48 AM CDT until SAT 11:31 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Pepin County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Wabasha County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Jackson County, Jackson County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Hennepin County, Nicollet County, Wright County

Minnesota weather: Patchy sun and stray late day showers Tuesday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 2, 2024 6:12am CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 9

MN weather: Stray late day showers Tuesday

It's a cloudy and humid Tuesday with chances for late day showers in the metro and southern Minnesota. Most of the day will be dry with patchy afternoon sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Another humid day on Tuesday with patchy afternoon sunshine and chances for a stray shower later in the day.

It's a cloudy and damp start to the morning thanks to overnight showers, but the heaviest rain stayed to our south. While most of the day will stay dry, scattered storms and showers may erupt in southeastern Minnesota and possibly the metro during the dinner hour. 

Cloud coverage will decorate the landscape on Tuesday, but you could see some patchy sunshine in the afternoon. It is a warm and humid day with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s, but there is a slight south to southwest breeze at 10-15 mph. 

As Tuesday’s showers scoot eastward, cloud coverage will clear overnight, but we could see some patchy fog Wednesday morning. The afternoon looks beautiful, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-80s, but the humidity will linger on Wednesday.

Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening on the Fourth of July and linger into Friday. Temperatures are slightly below average on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 70s, but they rebound back into the 80s for the weekend.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast:

