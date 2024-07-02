Minnesota weather: Patchy sun and stray late day showers Tuesday

Another humid day on Tuesday with patchy afternoon sunshine and chances for a stray shower later in the day.

It's a cloudy and damp start to the morning thanks to overnight showers, but the heaviest rain stayed to our south. While most of the day will stay dry, scattered storms and showers may erupt in southeastern Minnesota and possibly the metro during the dinner hour.

Cloud coverage will decorate the landscape on Tuesday, but you could see some patchy sunshine in the afternoon. It is a warm and humid day with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s, but there is a slight south to southwest breeze at 10-15 mph.

As Tuesday’s showers scoot eastward, cloud coverage will clear overnight, but we could see some patchy fog Wednesday morning. The afternoon looks beautiful, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-80s, but the humidity will linger on Wednesday.

Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening on the Fourth of July and linger into Friday. Temperatures are slightly below average on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 70s, but they rebound back into the 80s for the weekend.

