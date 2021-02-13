Enjoy Presidents’ Day with these free on-demand movies on Tubi

article

Americans will celebrate Presidents Day Monday, Feb. 15, a holiday that began as a celebration of George Washington’s birthday.

Throughout the 19th century, communities celebrated on Feb. 22 with parades and fireworks, said Evan Phifer, a research historian at the White House Historical Association. Then in the late 1800s, our nation’s first president’s birthday became a federal holiday.

The holiday was moved to the third Monday in February in 1971, creating a three-day weekend for many workers.

As many of us will be home for the holiday during the pandemic, one way to celebrate is by watching these free on-demand movies on Tubi.

Movies on Biden and Trump

Trump vs the Illuminati (2020) - "A clone of Donald J. Trump survives Earth’s destruction by stowing away on a space shuttle and lands on a prison planet, where he meets Satan himself."

Trump vs Biden (2020) - "As COVID-19 and mass unemployment ravage the U.S., get an insider’s look at one of the most consequential presidential elections of our lifetimes."

Biden (2020) - "A bold and insightful look at Joe Biden's political career ahead of his 2020 run for the presidency. Does the former VP have what it takes to win?"

Movies on former presidents

Abraham Lincoln (1930) - "Returning to the historic era of his greatest success, D.W. Griffith pays homage to the sixteenth President in this drama starring Walter Huston."

Ronald Reagan: The Hollywood Years & the Presidential Years (2001) - "The story of Ronald Reagan, who grew up in the Midwest and became a Hollywood actor before entering political life as a U.S. governor and President."

Believe: The Barack Obama Story (2008) - "This intimate doc tracks the life of a young boy growing up in Hawaii who would go on to make history by winning the 2008 Presidential election."

George W. Bush: Faith in the White House (2008) - "A close examination of how Christian faith has shaped the lives and political careers of American Presidents. How separate is church and state?"

JFK: The Assassination (2011) - "This documentary dives into the events that lead up to November 22, 1963. What has footage revealed about the President’s tragic murder?"

The First American (2018) - "A documentary on America’s first President, George Washington, from ideas of self-government and the American Revolution to creating the Constitution."

Political comedies

Elvira's Movie Macabre: The Werewolf of Washington (1981) - "While on assignment in Hungary, a young reporter is attacked by a mysterious animal. And when he returns to the United States as the President's press assistant, authorities begin to find political socialites ripped apart by a similar creature."

Make America Laugh Again (2020) - "With a divisive President and rising racism, comedians of Middle Eastern origin share their varied experiences living in modern America."

Abraham Lincoln vs Zombies (2012) - "While the Civil War rages on, President Abraham Lincoln must undertake an even more daunting task: Destroying the Confederate Undead."

Jimmy Dore: Sentenced to Live (2015) - "Comedian and author, Jimmy Dore has been Sentenced To Live. His outrageous political humor promises to make you think, while you laugh. From the President, to the media, to his dog - he covers it all. Filmed live in Los Angeles, CA."

Spies, Lies & Naked Thighs (1998) - "In this spoof of spy films, Alan, a U.N. translator, and his kindergarten teacher wife, Beverly, get roped into helping foil a presidential assassination plot by an unlikely G-man-who just so happens to look like Alan's old college buddy."

Political romances

The Maid (1991) - "Secret attraction hijinks abound when an American executive goes to France to work at a bank and also poses as the beautiful president’s housekeeper."

An American Affair (2009) - "A young boy becomes a pawn in a deadly high-stakes game when the neighbor he has a crush on begins an affair with President John F. Kennedy."

Political dramas

Air Force 2 (2006) - "When the US Vice President’s plane crashes off the coast of Cuba, his party finds refuge on an island, where ruthless mercenaries see an opportunity."

The President's Mistress (1978) - "When the U.S. president's mistress is murdered, her brother investigates, uncovering a dark link to the KGB and concerns about his own leaders."

Windmills of the Gods (1988) - "Based on Sidney Sheldon’s novel, the tale of a housewife ordained by the US president as a foreign ambassador embroils her in a deadly Cold War plot."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This station is owned by the FOX Corporation.