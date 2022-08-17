Emerald ash borer discovered in Sherburne County

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) confirmed they have found emerald ash borers in Sherburne County, the 36th county in the state where the invasive bug has been located.

As a result, the MDA announced a ban on moving any wood throughout the state.

A tree company working in Elk River recently found a tree they believed was infested with EAB and called to state to confirm.

Emerald ash borers kill trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients around.

Sherburne County will hold a public meeting to discuss the next steps and whether to join the state’s formal quarantine.