Elvis impersonator picks up riders for Metro Transit on singer's birthday

A Metro Transit bus driver, who moonlights as an Elvis Presley impersonator, donned his costume on Wednesday as he ran his route on The King's birthday.

When he's not behind the wheel, Robert Bell loves to perform as the iconic singer in his band, "Elvis and the Metro Transit Stars," which is made up of Metro Transit workers.

On Wednesday, January 8, 2020, for what would have been Elvis' 85th birthday, Bell got the chance to wear his classic Elvis suit as he picked up and dropped off riders in St. Paul, with an Elvis standup cutout riding shotgun.

"I'm a singer, I'm a songwriter," explained Bell. "I play guitar, rhythm, lead, I do it all. I'm your full-service rock and roll musician and I can drive a bus!"

