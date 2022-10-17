Minnesota Attorney General race: Ellison and Schultz face off in debate

The two candidates in one of the most watched races in the election faced off in their second debate on Monday.

Attorney General Keith Ellison and his challenger Jim Schultz argued policies on WCCO Radio. The race is expected to be one of the tightest on election night, which recent polls show as a statistical tie between candidates.

During the 90-minute debate, Attorney General Keith Ellison and his challenger Jim Schultz touched on a variety of familiar subjects like crime, abortion, and experience.

But there was also some interesting back and forth about other issues like the proposed Minneapolis Charter Amendment that would have replaced the police department with a Department of Public Safety.

