Election Day 2023 preview: Minneapolis, St. Paul councils up for election

We are just days away from the Election Day 2023 in Minnesota.

On Tuesday, voters will go to the polls to decide on some important races. Being an off-year, there are no federal or statewide races this cycle. But, in Minneapolis and St. Paul, every city council seat is up to voters.

In Minneapolis, all 13 wards are up for election with more than three dozen candidates vying for a seat. Only Robin Wonsley in Ward 2 is running unopposed this cycle – though she does face a write-in challenge. You can click here for a list of candidates up for election this Tuesday.

In St. Paul, all seven wards there are also up for election. The city will have at least four new council members next year, with Council President Amy Brendmoen and council members Christ Tolbert and Jane Prince declining to run for re-election. Interim Ward 1 council member Russel Balenger, who replaced Dai Thao after his resignation last year, is also not on the ballot. Balenger had agreed not to run for re-election when he was chosen for the interim gig.

St. Paul voters will also have the opportunity to vote on a sales tax increase that would go to help the city pay for street repairs in the city. A 2019 report laid out the bleak state of the city's roads. Last year, officials estimated the 1 percent sales tax increase would generate nearly $1 billion over 20 years. Making the expensive and difficult road repair project more feasible.

Along with council races and the ballot measures, school board races are up. To see what races are on your ballot, you can click here.