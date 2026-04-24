Edina shooting: 3 men to be released due to lack of evidence, HCAO says

The Brief The Hennepin County Attorney's Office said three men arrested in connection with Wednesday's deadly shooting in Edina will be released, as there is not enough evidence to charge them. The suspected shooter, who was arrested on Thursday, remains in custody. The investigation into the fatal shooting near Southdale Mall is ongoing.



Three people initially arrested in connection with a deadly shooting near Southdale Mall will be released Friday, while the suspected shooter remains in custody, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

Three arrested set to be released

What they're saying:

In a statement released Friday, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said there is not enough evidence to charge the three people who were first arrested after the April 22 shooting that killed the victim, identified as John Stroud.

"We have been working closely with Edina Police on reviewing the evidence in this case… Both our office and Edina Police are in agreement that there is not evidence at this time to support charges against the three individuals who were originally arrested," said Daniel Borgertpoepping with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

A fourth person arrested Thursday, identified by authorities as the suspected shooter, remains in custody.

"This is a complex matter and the investigation will continue. Those three individuals will be released from custody today," Borgertpoepping said.

What's next:

Prosecutors say the case involving the suspected shooter will be prioritized for review once it is formally submitted for possible charges.

Edina deadly shooting

The backstory:

Edina police responded around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday to the report of a shooting along West 66th Street near Southdale Mall.

At the scene, officers found one victim with a gunshot wound. Authorities tried to revive the man, who ultimately died from his injuries. Investigators say they believe the victim and suspects are known to each other and that the shooting was not random.

Police say the suspects ran from the scene, and as a precaution, they advised nearby businesses to go into lockdown. M Health Fairview Hospital also went into lockdown procedures as a precaution.