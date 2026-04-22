Edina shooting leaves 1 dead, suspects on run

The Brief Edina police are searching for the suspects after a deadly shooting near Southdale Mall. Police confirm one person is dead after a shooting on West 66th Street early Wednesday afternoon. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.



A deadly shooting in Edina sparked a massive police response and forced a lockdown at nearby businesses at Southdale Mall on Wednesday as police are searching for the suspects.

Deadly Edina shooting

What we know:

Edina police responded around 12:30 p.m. to the report of a shooting along West 66th Street near Southdale Mall.

At the scene, officers found one victim with a gunshot wound. Officers tried to revive the victim but say they ultimately died from their wounds.

Local perspective:

Police say the suspects ran from the scene. As a precaution, they advised nearby businesses to go into lockdown. FOX 9 learned that MHealth Fairview also went into lockdown procedures as a precaution.

Aerial video from the scene showed the investigation appeared to be focused around an apartment building across from the mall. Police say the apartment building is described as a transitional housing.

Avoid the area

Big picture view:

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as the investigation is underway. Officers have blocked off West 66th for the time being.

Police say they are looking for more than one suspect involved in the shooting.

What we don't know:

Police say some people were taken into custody at the scene but it's unclear what their role was in relation to the shooting.