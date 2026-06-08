FOX 9 Town Ball Tour returns this week with stop in Farming, Minn.

The Brief The first stop on the 2026 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour is this week. FOX 9 will be in Farming, Minn. for a game between the Farming Flames and the Coldspring Rockies. The 2026 Town Ball Tour features six stops running from June 10 through July 15, with games held primarily on Wednesday evenings.



FOX 9 is set to make its first Town Ball Tour stop of the year this week in Farming, Minn. to watch the Farming Flames take on the Coldspring Rockies.

Town Ball Tour returns

What we know:

Wednesday marks the return of the Town Ball Tour for 2026.

For the first stop of the 2026 season, FOX 9 will head to Farming, Minn. for a matchup between the Farming Flames and the Coldspring Rockies.

The game will be played at Schleper Bros. Field, 23649 Co Rd 42, Richmond, MN 56368.

Big picture view:

Here's a look at the full Town Ball Tour lineup this summer:

June 10: Farming Flames host the Coldspring Rockies at 7:30 p.m.

June 17: Loretto Larks host the Howard Lake Orphans at 7 p.m.

June 24: Sleepy Eye Indians host the Stark Longhorns at 7:30 p.m.

July 1: Hinckley Knights host the Quamba Cubs at 7:30 p.m.

July 7: Brownton Bruins host the Glencoe Brewers at 7 p.m.

July 15: River Falls Fighting Fish host the Hudson River Rats at 7:30 p.m.

*All dates are Wednesdays except the July 7 stop, which is a Tuesday.

How to watch FOX 9 Town Ball Tour

Watch live:

FOX 9 will broadcast live from the ballparks starting at 5 p.m., with post-game coverage continuing on FOX 9 News at 9 and 10 p.m. You can watch on FOX 9, as well as streaming on FOX9.com and FOX LOCAL.

The latest on the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour can be found here.