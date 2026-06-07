Body pulled from structure fire near Alexandria

The Brief Authorities say one person is dead after a large fire near Alexandria early Sunday morning. The fire was spotted just after 1 a.m. Sunday in Land Township. The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a body was pulled from a home after the fire was put out.



One person is dead after a large fire early Sunday morning near Alexandria, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Land Township fatal fire

What we know:

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says at about 1:05 a.m. Sunday, they received multiple reports of a large fire in Land Township, which is southwest of Alexandria. A Traverse County sheriff’s deputy was driving through the area and gave an exact location of the fire, and said a residence and nearby structures were on fire.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene, and deputies learned that a person may have been inside the home at the time of the fire. When firefighters arrived, all structures on scene were engulfed. Fire personnel put the blaze out, and during the investigation, one person was found dead inside the residence.

Fire investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities say the body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office to be identified, and determine a cause of death. What led up to the fire remains under investigation, which is active and ongoing.