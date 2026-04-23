Edina shooting: 4th suspected arrested for probable cause murder

The Brief The Edina Police Department says it arrested a fourth suspect Thursday afternoon in connection with a deadly shooting near Southdale Mall. The shooting happened at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday near the 330 block of West 66th Street. The victim died at the scene.



The Edina Police Department says a fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting near Southdale Mall on Wednesday.

Edina shooting arrest

The latest:

Authorities say a suspect was arrested for probable cause murder at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, with the assistance of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office West Metro Drug Task Force.

Police say they believe they have arrested all suspects involved in the incident, which happened near the 3300 block of West 66th Street.

What you can do:

Investigators are still asking anyone with security footage from the Southdale area or information related to this incident, send an email to EdinaPoliceTips@EdinaMN.gov.

Edina deadly shooting

The backstory:

A deadly shooting in Edina sparked a massive police response and forced a lockdown at nearby businesses at Southdale Mall on Wednesday as police searched for the suspects.

Law enforcement officials on Wednesday arrested three men for probable cause murder.

What we know:

Edina police responded around 12:30 p.m. to the report of a shooting along West 66th Street near Southdale Mall.

At the scene, officers found one victim with a gunshot wound. Officers tried to revive the victim but say they ultimately died from their wounds. Investigators say they believe the victim and suspects are known to each other and that the shooting was not random.

Police say the suspects ran from the scene. As a precaution, they advised nearby businesses to go into lockdown. FOX 9 learned that M Health Fairview also went into lockdown procedures as a precaution.

Aerial video from the scene showed the investigation appeared to be focused around an apartment building across from the mall. Police say the apartment building is described as transitional housing.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what each suspect's role was in relation to the shooting.