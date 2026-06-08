Gophers basketball to host St. Thomas men's and women's games in 2026-27

The Brief The Gopher men’s and women’s basketball teams will host St. Thomas during the 2026-27 season. The men’s game is set for Nov. 6 and the women’s matchup for Dec. 1, both held at the University of Minnesota. The games will be the first men’s meeting since 1934, and the first-ever women’s matchup between the schools.



The University of Minnesota Golden Gophers will host the St. Thomas Tommies in highly anticipated men’s and women’s basketball games this season.

Gopher men’s and women’s teams to face St. Thomas

What we know:

The Gopher men’s team will play St. Thomas on Nov. 6, while the women’s team will host the Tommies on Dec. 1. Both games will be held on the University of Minnesota campus, with times and broadcast details to be announced later.

The matchups mark the first time the Gophers men's team will play the Tommies since 1934, and the first meeting since St. Thomas moved to Division I in 2021. The women’s matchup will be the first ever between the two programs.

Dig deeper:

The men’s teams last met when both were in Division III, with Minnesota holding a 6-1 all-time record against St. Thomas from 1907-1934. The Gophers’ only loss came in 1933, but they bounced back with a win in 1934.

The women’s matchup is especially notable, as it’s the first time the programs will face off, adding a new chapter to local women’s basketball.

What they're saying:

"We’re excited to have St. Thomas on campus for a game this year," said Niko Medved, head coach of the Gopher men’s basketball team in a press release. "Having two Division I programs right here in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area is great for the sport, and I know it’s something fans are really looking forward to seeing. Our schedules were able to align this year, so it seemed like a perfect time to create a fun environment here at the Barn."

Big picture view:

Niko Medved enters his second year leading the Gophers men after finishing last season with a 15-18 record and 8-12 in Big Ten play. The team returns key players Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, Isaac Asuma, Bobby Durkin and Grayson Grove, with Kai Shinholster also contributing off the bench. Minnesota added five transfers in the offseason: Kyan Evans, Winters Grady, Nolan Groves, Malick Kordel and Malachi Palmer, along with freshmen Nolen Anderson, Cedric Tomes, Chadrack Mpoyi and Blake Nixon.

The Gophers women, led by Dawn Plitzuweit in her fourth year, are coming off a historic season, reaching the Sweet 16 for the first time in more than 20 years and posting their third straight 20-win season. The team returns All-Big Ten selections Mara Braun, Tori McKinney and Grace Grocholski, and welcomes transfers Tayla Thomas, Leah Harmon and Gracie Merkle, as well as freshmen Tori Oehrlein, Kylee Paben, Natalie Kussow and Adit Kuol.

The other side:

John Tauer’s St. Thomas men’s team finished with a 24-10 record for the second straight year and went 12-4 in the Summit League. They participated in the National Invitational Tournament after missing out on March Madness.