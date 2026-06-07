Como Park Zoo's corpse flower Horace blooms: How to see it Sunday

The Brief Horace, the Como Park Zoo & Conservatory’s corpse flower, started blooming at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 6. The Como Park Zoo Conservatory is open on Sunday for special viewing of the corpse flower. The bloom, known for its strong odor, is expected to last only 24 to 48 hours.



A rare botanical event is drawing crowds to the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory on Sunday as Horace the Corpse Flower begins its short-lived bloom.

Horace’s bloom draws visitors for a rare sight

What we know:

Horace, a corpse flower began blooming at about 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 6. By 6:30 p.m., staff saw the massive flower unfurling and continuing to open.

As of 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, the conservatory said the flower was officially open:

"As of this morning, Horace the Corpse Flower is open, fragrant, and putting on quite a show. The bloom continued to unfurl overnight and may continue opening throughout the day, giving visitors a chance to witness one of nature’s most unusual botanical events."

The backstory:

On Friday, June 5, Horace measured 52 inches tall, just one inch shorter than its previous bloom two years ago. The flower is famous for its powerful odor, which is often compared to rotting meat.

The corpse flower’s scent is strongest during the first day of its bloom and is designed to attract pollinators like flesh flies and carrion beetles. The bloom itself is a rare event, usually lasting only 24 to 48 hours.

Staff and volunteers are stationed throughout the conservatory to answer questions and help manage the crowds. Special Horace-themed merchandise is available for purchase in the Bonsai Pavilion while supplies last.

(Note: the video from above is from Horace's last bloom in 2025)

Horace the Corpse Flower (via Como Park Zoo & Conservatory﻿) (Supplied)

Early access and visitor procedures

Why you should care:

The conservatory arranged special early access starting at 8:30 a.m. for those hoping to catch the peak of Horace’s bloom. Visitors must enter through the Japanese Garden gates on Estabrook Drive, where only the viewing area for Horace will be open at that time.

The rest of the Zoo and Conservatory opens at 10:00 a.m. and remains open until 6:00 p.m. Guests are routed through the Bonsai Pavilion into the Ordway Gardens passageway to see the flower, then exit through the Palm Dome to help with crowd flow.

For more information on the Sunday access, you can click here.

Local perspective:

Admission to the Como Park Zoo & Conservatory is always free, though donations are accepted to support plant and animal care.

The conservatory is located at 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul, MN 55103.

Corpse flower facts

Big picture view:

The corpse flower is native to the rainforests of Sumatra, Indonesia, and its rare blooms are a major draw for plant enthusiasts and families alike.

What's next:

Corpse flower blooms typically last about 24 to 48 hours, and the observatory says the first 24 hours is when the odor is the strongest.