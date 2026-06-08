Duluth man pleads guilty to killing mother, will be sentenced for second-degree murder

The Brief Nathan Douglas Davin has pled guilty to killing his mother in Duluth on August 16, 2025. According to charges, Davin admitted to the crime and is awaiting sentencing on July 16, 2026. He had no serious criminal record before the case.



A Duluth man has pled guilty to second-degree murder after admitting to killing his mother in August 2025.

Man admits to killing mother in Duluth home

What we know:

Nathan Douglas Davin, 47, has pled guilty to second-degree murder with intent, but not premeditated, for the fatal shooting that occurred on Aug. 16, 2025.

Dig deeper:

According to charges, around 10:50 pm, Duluth police were dispatched to a reported fatality occurring at a residence on Ninth Avenue East in the City of Duluth.

When officers knocked on the door of the home, Davin reportedly entered the front porch and stated he was trying to control his dogs when officers saw what appeared to be blood on his hands. When asked about it, charges state that he told officers, "I found my mom fu***** dead."

Inside the home, they found a woman sitting in a recliner in the living room with a gunshot wound to the head, a significant amount of blood on her shirt and recliner, and splatter on the wall behind her, according to charges. On the floor to the right of the recliner, officers found a spent pistol casing, and a bullet was found near the exit wound in her hair.

Charges state that officers searched the home, and in Davin’s bedroom found two pistols out in the open, as well as several other firearms in an unlocked safe. One Glock appeared to have blood on it, and a box of SIG Sauer Elite Defense ammunition, which matched the rounds located in the pistol, the spent casing, and a live round officers found on the floor of the main level of the home.

Davin was taken to police headquarters for questioning, at which point charges state officers collected his boxer shorts, which had blood on them, as evidence.

Officers also reviewed a recording of him when he was sitting alone in an interview room, during which he could be heard saying to himself, "God damn it, I killed my mother."

Records show Davin had no serious criminal offenses before this case.

What's next:

Davin is set for a tentative sentencing hearing on July 16, 2026, and has been remanded to the Minnesota Commissioner of Corrections to begin serving his sentence until then.