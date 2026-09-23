Edina shooting: Gunfire erupts at Our Lady of Grace Church during basketball game

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The Brief Shots were fired at a group of teenagers playing basketball at Our Lady of Grace Church in Edina around 8 p.m. on Sept. 22. A group arrived in a vehicle, opened fire on the basketball players and immediately left; no injuries were reported. Detectives say they are actively working to develop suspect descriptions and are asking the public for help.



Authorities say gunfire erupted at an Edina church parking lot Tuesday night while teenagers were playing basketball — and police are asking for the public's help in locating whoever is responsible.

Shots fired at Our Lady of Grace Church

What we know:

The Edina Police Department responded at about 8 p.m. on Sept. 22 to a report of shots fired at Our Lady of Grace Church, located on the 5000 block of Eden Avenue.

Witnesses told police a group of teenagers between 16 and 18 years old were playing basketball at the church when a separate group arrived in a vehicle and began firing handguns at the players. Police say that group then immediately left the scene.

Officers say they responded to the scene in less than a minute.

No injuries were reported.

Who was targeted

Why you should care:

Edina police say the basketball group was the intended target, not Our Lady of Grace Church itself. Neither group involved appears to be affiliated with the church or its school.

Police say they are working collaboratively with Our Lady of Grace staff on the case and to help prevent future incidents.

Investigation and next steps

What we don't know:

Detectives are actively working to develop suspect descriptions, but no information on the suspects has been released at this time, police said.

What you can do:

If you have any information or video related to this shooting, police are asking you to email EdinaPoliceTips@EdinaMN.gov.

Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church responds

What they're saying:

Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Edina shared the following statement with its community members on Tuesday:

"At about 7:50 this evening, gunshots were heard on or near the Our Lady of Grace campus. Edina Police arrived within one minute and are actively investigating.

"No one was injured, and there is no damage to OLG property. At this time, the incident does not appear to involve any of our students, staff, parishioners, or visitors.

"We are working closely with the Edina Police Department and will fully support their investigation.

"We will have school and campus activities as usual tomorrow. Our security officer, with added support from Edina Police, and the Men's Club, will be on site as school begins in the morning.

"Our Safety and Security committee will convene and work with our security consultants and the Office for Safe Environment at the Archdiocese as we consider next steps in a more secure campus.

"Edina Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance video to email EdinaPoliceTips@EdinaMN.gov."

-Father Kevin Finnegan, Pastor Julie Moran, Interim Head of School

Past Edina incidents

Local perspective:

The Edina First Responders Fund is offering a $5,000 reward in connection with a July 22 shooting at Yancey Park, hoping someone in the community will come forward with what they know.

Edina police were called to Yancey Park around 9 p.m. on July 22 after reports of shots fired. A large gathering of people was at the park at the time, but the shooter had already left the area before officers arrived. No injuries were reported, though the gunfire did strike a nearby home.

Back in May, a Brooklyn Park man was accused of attempted murder after allegedly shooting his father during a family dispute on the 6300 block of York Avenue.

In April, an argument led to the fatal shooting of a man near Southdale Mall, on the 3300 block of 66th Street West.