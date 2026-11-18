The Brief Three Twin Cities churches filed a friend-of-the-court brief seeking more records about federal surveillance tied to Operation Metro Surge. Released files show an undercover agent attended a meeting at First Universalist Church in Minneapolis about nonviolent civil disobedience. Church leaders say the surveillance changed building access, security and worship plans.



Three Twin Cities churches are asking a judge to order the federal government to release more records about surveillance during Operation Metro Surge.

Churches push for fuller record

Big picture view:

The friend-of-the-court brief was filed in the case of the Minnesota 15, who are charged with plotting to block or assault federal agents. The churches say files already released show the government monitored peaceful gatherings at several churches, and they believe those records are only the beginning.



Records already released show an undercover agent attended a community meeting at First Universalist Church in Minneapolis focused on how to engage in nonviolent civil disobedience during Operation Metro Surge. "This should be a place of refuge," said the Rev. Jennifer Crow, sr. minister at First Universalist Church in Minneapolis.

Local perspective:

First Universalist Church, Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church and St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church want a judge to order the federal government to release more records tied to the surveillance of unions, activist organizations and houses of worship during the federal immigration crackdown.

The churches' attorney says undercover agents attended meetings, secretly recorded conversations, logged attendees' license plates and compiled dossiers on people engaged in lawful civic and political activity.



"These churches and other community organizations were surveilled and targeted because of who they are and what they believe, not because of what they've done," said an attorney for the churches.

Congregations describe lasting effects

What they're saying:

The churches say the government's actions pushed them to increase security and scale back open-door policies. They also say some members moved events or switched to online worship because they do not feel safe in the buildings.



Crow said church leaders want a full public accounting of what happened. "I think it's important for, well, for us and for the public to know exactly what the government was up to," said Crow.



It is now up to a federal magistrate judge to rule on the motion. A ruling could come in a couple of weeks.



"There's a bit of anger. For me, I will say, I feel disrespected, like our practice has been disrespected in our space. This is a pattern that our government has and we are a part of it in this moment and we want the historical record to show what has actually happened here," said Crow.