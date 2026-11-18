The Brief At 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Faribault police say gunfire went through two walls of a second-story apartment on Fourth Street Northwest. Detectives found two 16-year-old boys with leg injuries on Wednesday, and one was taken to Allina Health Faribault Medical Center. Investigators say the people inside the apartment were not the intended targets and the shooting stemmed from a dispute.



A shooting early Tuesday in Faribault sent bullets into a second-story apartment and left two 16-year-old boys hurt, police said.

Faribault apartment shooting

What we know:

According to the Faribault Police Department, officers were called at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, to the 2200 block of Fourth Street Northwest after a caller found what looked like a bullet hole that had gone through two walls inside a second-story apartment. The caller also reported hearing several loud bangs before that and believed they may have been fireworks or gunshots.

Police said officers later recovered evidence confirming a shooting happened. Investigators also said the people inside the apartment that was struck by gunfire were not the intended targets.

According to police, detectives developed leads overnight and used them to identify possible victims. At about 10 a.m. Wednesday, they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound that passed through his thigh.

Detectives found a second 16-year-old boy Wednesday afternoon with a graze wound to his leg, police said. That injury did not require medical treatment.

Police said the first boy had been treating his injuries himself before North Ambulance took him to Allina Health Faribault Medical Center for further care.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to police.

What we don't know:

The release did not identify anyone connected to the shooting beyond saying two 16-year-old boys were hurt. It also did not give more detail about the dispute investigators believe led to the gunfire.