Edina Police looking for shooting suspect near Fairview Southdale Hospital, hospital on lockdown

M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina is on lockdown Monday night while police search for a shooting suspect.

According to the Edina Police Department, officers received calls for a shooting in the hospital’s parking lot just before 9 p.m. The suspect fled the scene, but the victim, who is being treated for their wounds, was able to give officers a description.

A law enforcement source confirmed the victim is a male doctor and that he was shot in the head. The victim is expected to be OK.

Police describe the suspect as an Asian male in his 30s with shaved hair and a tattoo on the right side of his neck who was wearing sweatpants.

Anyone in the area of Southdale Hospital is asked to be cautious and remain in their homes. Anyone with any information about the shooting or the suspect should contact Edina Police at 952-826-1600.

