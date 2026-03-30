Minnesota cannabis: New rules mixing medical, recreational and hemp operations face mixed reviews

The Brief Minnesota lawmakers are considering changes to cannabis and hemp business regulations this year. Proposed changes could make it easier for businesses to mix medical, recreational, and hemp operations. Some business owners and Native American tribes have concerns about frequent regulatory changes and market competition.



Cannabis and hemp businesses in Minnesota are bracing for new rules that could reshape the industry, sparking debate among business owners, lawmakers and tribal leaders.

Cannabis and hemp business changes proposed

What we know:

Lawmakers are looking at proposals that would make it easier for businesses to operate across medical, recreational, and hemp markets.

Part of the stated goal is to increase cannabis cultivation in Minnesota, addressing supply shortages that can lead to higher prices.

Dig deeper:

Some business owners, like Minny Grown in Cannon Falls, have already invested heavily in transitioning from hemp to adult-use cannabis.

"We've gone out and made our investments to operate under the structure we've been looking at for the last year and a half," said Zach Rohr, Minny Grown owner.

There’s a push to streamline medical and adult-use cultivation and production, but some see this as giving an edge to established medical cannabis companies.

The Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) estimates the market can support up to 2 million square feet of cannabis crops, but right now, there’s no more than 400,000 – with medical cannabis companies owning at least 30% of them.

Lawmakers and business owners weigh in

What they're saying:

Rohr said he finds some state regulations confusing, especially rules that prevent him from cultivating both inside and outside.

He says he supports some of the proposed changes, but worries about the constant shifting of regulations.

"The more we change it, the more we send a message we might change it the following year and the following year," said Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato).

What's next:

Native American tribes in Minnesota want to wait a couple of years before more changes are made.

"Which would allow the originally envisioned Minnesota cannabis market to grow its roots a bit more without jeopardizing a robust and competitive market," said Blake Johnson, Prairie Island Indian Community.

Some lawmakers argue that changing the regulations so often means businesses have to keep aiming for a moving target.

Business owners and tribal leaders are watching closely to see how these changes could impact competition and market growth.

Why you should care:

The proposed changes could impact the price and availability of cannabis products across Minnesota.

If lawmakers move forward, it could mean more cannabis being grown in the state and potentially lower prices for consumers, but it could also create challenges for businesses trying to keep up with new rules.

The debate is ongoing, and the outcome could shape the future of Minnesota’s cannabis and hemp industry for years to come.