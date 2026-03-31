Bounty hunters charged after pointing guns at civilians in Minneapolis

The Brief Two bounty hunters have been charged after they allegedly pointed pepper ball guns at civilians in Minneapolis. The bounty hunters were conducting an arrest with a warrant in the city when civilians surrounded their van in protest. Both have been charged with threats of violence and threats of violence with a replica gun.



Two bounty hunters from Oklahoma have been charged with threats of violence after they pointed replica guns at civilians in Minneapolis.

Bounty hunters charged

What we know:

Garrett Christopher Willis, 28, and James Reginal Willis, 54, have both been charged with one count of threats of violence with reckless disregard, and one count of threat of violence with a replica gun.

According to the charges, on March 3, authorities were made aware of a situation outside the jail in downtown Minneapolis. Bounty hunters had taken a person into custody with a warrant and brought them to the jail.

Court documents say that the bounty hunters were attempting to leave the area when civilians surrounded their van and were chanting. As this was happening, James Willis was getting into the passenger side of the van.

As James Willis was doing that, Garrett Willis opened the driver's door and allegedly pointed what looked to be a handgun at the civilians.

According to court documents, seconds later, James Willis was in front of the van holding a pepper ball-style gun, which looked like a rifle.

He then returned to the van and seemingly shot pepper balls at the feet of civilians. At the same time, Garrett Willis pointed what appeared to be a handgun at the civilians again and allegedly pulled the trigger twice.

When the bounty hunters left in their van, a civilian was almost hit, court documents allege. Garrett Willis's apparent handgun was never recovered, so authorities were not able to determine if it was a real gun or a replica.

Two civilians at the scene said the situation was "so scary and terrifying," when giving a statement to authorities.

Earlier bounty hunter encounter

Dig deeper:

When the bounty hunters were taking the person into custody on 28th Street and Oakland Avenue, a man was recording the encounter on his phone, court documents said.

Garrett Willis allegedly stood in front of the man's car with James Willis, who was telling the man to back up. The man replied, "I'm trying to go." As he was trying to leave, the man yelled, "you don't have to point your gun at me."

When the man gave a statement to authorities, he said the two bounty hunters pointed what looked to be guns at him, court documents say.

On March 13, authorities interviewed James Willis over the phone. He told investigators he was dreading this call, and said, "this type of thing" was happening a lot, alluding to the two encounters he allegedly had with civilians. He went on to say videos made the situation look "way worse."

James Willis said everyone on his team has less-lethal weapons, and admitted they are modeled after a Glock 17. He went on to say they were pepper ball guns.

James Willis said that the civilians outside the jail were threatening to "scalp", kill or shoot them in the head. The charges state that these threats cannot be heard on any video evidence that has been found of the encounter, and none of the civilians seemed to have weapons.

What's next:

James and Garrett Willis both have their first court appearance scheduled for April 21.