$5K reward offered for suspect in attempted carjacking, shooting of doctor in Southdale Hospital parking ramp

Police in Edina, Minnesota are now offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and charging of the man responsible for shooting a doctor during an attempted carjacking in the M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital parking ramp Monday night.

According to the Edina Police Department, officers received calls of a shooting on the second floor of the hospital’s parking ramp shortly before 9 p.m. A 45-year-old doctor at the hospital had been shot in the head during an attempted robbery. The suspect fled the scene, but the victim was able to provide the officers with a description. The victim was treated at the hospital and released.

The suspect is described as an Asian man in his 30s with shaved hair and a tattoo on the ride side of his neck. Police released security camera images Tuesday of a person they believe is a person of interest in the case.

Edina police are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and charging of a suspected shooter in an attempted robbery at a parking ramp at Southdale Hospital. (Edina Police Department)

The reward is being offered by the Edina Crime Prevention Fund. Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact the Edina Police Department at 952-826-1600.