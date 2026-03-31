St. Louis Park crash: Driver dies in fiery rollover near Highway 100

The Brief A car crashed and caught fire late Monday in St. Louis Park, leaving one person dead. The crash happened at Old Cedar Lake Road and Quentin Avenue South, just east of Highway 100, just before midnight. Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them.



Police are investigating a deadly car crash and fire that happened late Monday night in St. Louis Park.

St. Louis Park fatal crash

What we know:

Officers and firefighters arrived at Old Cedar Lake Road and Quentin Avenue South, just east of Highway 100, just before midnight after several calls about a car fire.

They found a sedan flipped upside down, fully on fire, with debris scattered around the area. Witnesses told police the car rolled over, and no one was seen leaving the vehicle after the crash.

Because of the intense flames and heavy smoke, police could not safely approach the car at first to check for anyone inside. After using thermal imaging to search for anyone who might have been thrown from the car, police and fire did not find any ejected occupants nearby.

Crash details and investigation

The backstory:

Investigators say the car was going too fast to make a curve, left the road, hit trees in the northwest corner of the intersection, caught fire and rolled back onto the pavement. Once firefighters put out the blaze, they found one person dead inside the car.

The St. Louis Park Police Department is working with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab and the medical examiner to learn more about what happened.

What you can do:

Police are urging anyone with information about the crash to call them at (952) 924-2600.

Investigators are still looking into all the details to understand exactly what led up to the deadly crash.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the person found in the car.