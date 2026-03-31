MN weather: April storm brings possible sleet, snow beginning Wednesday

The Brief Rain, sleet and snow are all expected across Minnesota from Wednesday evening through late Thursday night. The Twin Cities will see mostly rain with fleeting snow, while heavier wintry weather stays north and northeast. Commuters should expect challenging travel both Thursday morning and evening.



Most Minnesotans already knew that even though April is upon us, we weren’t out of the woods yet when it comes to possible winter storms.

Minnesota forecast

What we know:

Active winter weather will roll across Minnesota on Wednesday evening, through the day Thursday, and into late Thursday night — bringing with it high chances of rain, sleet and potentially snow.

FOX 9 meteorologists confirm that freezing rain, snow and sleet are all possible in the Wednesday-Thursday timeframe.

But for those in the Twin Cities, any accumulations will be fleeting and likely to stay to the north and northeast portions of the state.

Why you should care:

The storm so far appears less about accumulating snow for the Twin Cities, and more of a rainy Wednesday evening into a rain and snow mix later Wednesday night.

The possibility of freezing rain rolls across the metro area overnight into Thursday morning before turning back to a rain/sleet/wet snow mix during the day into Thursday night.

Be forewarned: All of the above will likely make for headache-inducing commutes both to and from work.

What's next:

It could be a testament of true fandom for the Minnesota Twins home opener on Friday at Target Field.

Friday looks mainly cloudy with spotty showers, before a rain/snow mix returns later in the evening and lingers through the day Saturday.