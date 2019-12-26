Edina man killed after redwood tree falls on him in California

A man from Edina, Minnesota was killed on Christmas Eve when a tree fell onto him as he was hiking at a park in California.

According to the Marin County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Subhradeep Dutta was walking along a trail in Muir Woods National Monument Park, located just north of San Francisco, with a group when the 200-foot-tall tree fell around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

At the scene, first responders found Dutta underneath a large redwood. Deputies say Dutta was unconscious and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say it appears the tree fell unexpectedly and Dutta was killed in a tragic accident. A park spokesperson told the Associated Press that it appears the wet ground near the roots from recent winter storms likely caused the tree to fall.

In a message, the spokesperson called the incident a "very rare, and isolated event."

Another woman was also hurt by failing debris from the tree. She was treated at a hospital.