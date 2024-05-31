Infant taken to hospital after Eden Prairie twin house fire

City officials say an infant has been taken to the hospital after a twin home fire in Eden Prairie Friday afternoon.

The Eden Prairie Police Department responded to the 8000 block of Cardiff Lane for a structure fire and found both units of a twin home affected by the blaze, which is now under control.

FOX 9 crews at the scene reported seeing children being carried out of the home. Officials added an infant was transported to Children's Hospital in Minneapolis with undetermined injuries. The remaining occupants have been accounted for, but officials did not say whether any other injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.