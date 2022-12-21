Nicollet Ave shooting leaves one dead Wednesday

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Dakota County, Dodge County, Douglas County, Fillmore County, Goodhue County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Rice County, Scott County, Stearns County, Todd County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Wright County
17
Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Houston County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Goodhue County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Martin County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Rock County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Todd County, Wright County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Todd County, Waseca County, Wright County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Washington County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 3:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Washington County, Barron County, Polk County

Nicollet Ave shooting leaves one dead Wednesday

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting along a popular stretch of Nicollet Avenue known as "Eat Street" in Minneapolis left one dead Wednesday.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, at around 12:45 PM today, officers from the fifth precinct along with Metro Transit Police responded to the intersection of 24th Street East and Nicollet Avenue South on a report of a shooting.

Responding officers found an adult male on the sidewalk with a life threatening gunshot wound. Who later died at the scene. Preliminary information indicates that the man was possibly shot by someone known to him. 

No arrests have been made as of yet. 

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the victim's name along with the cause and nature of his death.