Nicollet Ave shooting leaves one dead Wednesday

A shooting along a popular stretch of Nicollet Avenue known as "Eat Street" in Minneapolis left one dead Wednesday.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, at around 12:45 PM today, officers from the fifth precinct along with Metro Transit Police responded to the intersection of 24th Street East and Nicollet Avenue South on a report of a shooting.

Responding officers found an adult male on the sidewalk with a life threatening gunshot wound. Who later died at the scene. Preliminary information indicates that the man was possibly shot by someone known to him.

No arrests have been made as of yet.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the victim's name along with the cause and nature of his death.