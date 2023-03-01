Eagan teen suffered life-threatening injuries in crash with semi on Hwy 55

article

A 16-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries after crashing into the back of a semi-truck Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol crash report says the incident happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Highway 55 at Louis Lane in Eagan.

A semi-truck driver was heading eastbound on Highway 55 and stopped in the turn lane waiting to turn left onto Louis Lane when the 16-year-old driver rear-ended the semi-truck.

The teenager from Eagan suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Regions Hospital, according to the crash report.

The semi-truck driver from Iowa was not injured in the crash. Both drivers wore seat belts at the time of the crash, and alcohol is not considered a factor.

The state patrol listed the road conditions as snowy and icy at the time of the crash.