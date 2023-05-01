Eagan hit-and-run victim thanks social media for help locating driver

A hit-and-run victim in Eagan says help from social media played a role in getting the driver to turn themselves in.

According to Eagan police, on Sunday around 9:34 pm officers responded to the crash on the 4100 block of Countryview Dr.

Following the incident, the victim, Michael Broadkorb, took to Twitter to explain the event, saying, "As many of you know, I was the victim of a hit-and-run outside my home on Friday night. Within the last hour, I was informed that a suspect has come forward to the Eagan police. I have no other details at this time. But there is no doubt that social media… played a role in the suspect turning themselves into authorities. Thank you to everyone for using social media for good, and for the messages of support."

According to the post, he is still dealing with injuries such as fractured ribs and a fractured tailbone.

Police later identified and interviewed a 17-year-old driver of the vehicle that left the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.