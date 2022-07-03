Duluth teen arrested in deadly shooting of another teen

A teen has been taken into custody after a deadly shooting left a 17-year-old boy dead in Duluth over the weekend.

Police responded shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a shooting near North 16th Avenue E and East 1st Street. At the scene, officers say they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot and was mortally wounded. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The suspect, also a 17-year-old boy, was arrested early Sunday morning. He is being held in Arrowhead Juvenile Center.

In a statement, Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken said: "Our heart aches and we extend our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends who must bear the burden of having loved and lost a teenager."

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Police have not released a motive.