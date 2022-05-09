Duluth man faces 15 counts of child porn possession

A Duluth man was arrested Friday and charged with 15 counts of possession of pornographic works involving minors.

At 2 p.m. on May 6, investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, with assistance from the Duluth Police Department, arrested 57-year-old Duluth resident Michael Thomas Wipson after an investigation that began over a year ago from multiple cyber tips that were received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

According to police, the tips led to a search warrant of Wipson and his residence in the 5700 block of Tioga Street on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.

During the execution of the search warrant, ICAC investigators seized more than 25 electronic devices. After they were processed, it was found that some of them contained more than 700 images and videos of suspected child sexual abuse material or child exploitation identified by NCMEC.

Investigators are still forensically examining other devices and it remains an active investigation.