Duluth Firefighter injured in hit-and-run, will receive advanced therapy

A Duluth firefighter who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident last month will soon be getting specialized care at a hospital in Colorado.

Ray Skoglund, 24, will fly out of Monaco Air around 11:45 a.m. Monday to head to Craig Hospital in Denver to receive advanced physical therapy, according to the city of Duluth

Skoglund was jogging in western Duluth when a vehicle struck him. He suffered broken limbs, broken ribs, a fractured vertebrae, facial injuries, and a brain injury.

Duluth and surrounding fire departments, along with the 148th Fighter Wing, will stage a large American flag at Monaco on Monday to honor Skoglund with a proper send-off, according to the city.

"We are honored to support the Skoglund family through their darkest hours and look forward to standing by Ray during his continued recovery. We can’t wait to welcome Ray and his family back when he can walk into Headquarters and hopefully take his place on 1 Engine," according to Duluth Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj

The driver, Ronald Myrdahl, 88, of Duluth is facing multiple criminal charges.

Court records show Myrdahl was driving without his lights on, knew he hit something but kept going.