Dry January mocktails and food pairings: Taste Buds

Who says Dry January can’t be filled with fun? Stephanie Hansen explores the massive mocktail selection at Minnesota’s first non-alcoholic bottleshop, Marigold, and samples vibrant and festive food pairings with Chowgirls Catering in the latest episode of Taste Buds.

Create your own mocktails at home with the recipes featured in the episode. All ingredients are available at Marigold:

Gin apple elixir

Ingredients:

Raw honey & cinnamon sugar for rimming

Ice

1 oz Dhos Gin

3 oz Milk & Honey Cider

0.5 oz Spicy Ginger Syrup

Dried Apple for garnish

Instructions:

Rim your glass with raw honey and cinnamon sugar Fill the glass with ice Pour in 1 oz of Dhos Gin Add 3 oz of Milk & Honey Cider Mix in 0.5 oz of Spicy Ginger Syrup Garnish with a dried apple

Gold fashioned

Ingredients:

Ice

1.5 oz Kentucky 74

2 dashes of orange bitters

0.25 oz Brown Sugar Simple Syrup

1 drop Disco Inferno (optional)

1 Filthy Cherry with a splash of its juice

Instructions:

Fill a glass with ice Pour in 1.5 oz of Kentucky 74 Add 2 dashes of orange bitters Mix in 0.25 oz of Brown Sugar Simple Syrup Add 1 drop of Disco Inferno for a spicy kick Drop in 1 Filthy Cherry along with a bit of its juice

Espresso cola martini

Ingredients:

Ice

4 oz Owens Espresso Mix

2 caps full Cola Syrup

3 drops Disco Inferno

Adaptogen cocoa powder (for garnish)

Instructions:

Fill a shaker with ice Add 4 ounces of Owens Espresso Mix Pour in 2 caps full of Cola Syrup Drop in 3 Disco Inferno drops Shake the mix well Strain into a martini glass Sprinkle adaptogen cocoa powder on top

