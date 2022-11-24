Drunk driver in Chaska had BAC more than 4 times the legal limit: police

A driver in Chaska was arrested after driving drunk Wednesday night with a blood-alcohol level more than four times the legal limit, police said.

The Chaska Police Department tweeted about the incident, alleging a man was pulled over after someone called 911 to report his driving. He couldn't perform any of the field sobriety tests, and ended up having a 0.34 blood-alcohol content (BAC).

A judge ordered the driver to remain in jail on a $12,000 cash bail, and he can only be released when he has no more alcohol in his system, Chaska Police said.

This arrest comes as authorities in Minnesota are warning drivers to stay sober or arrange for a sober ride home. There are extra DWI patrols on Minnesota roads for Thanksgiving weekend.

Minnesota's data show over the Thanksgiving holiday period, there are an average of 100 alcohol-related crashes every year. And in the last five years, 49 people have died in drunk driving-related crashes during the holiday season in Minnesota.