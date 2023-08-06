Drug-related shooting in Minneapolis leaves 1 dead and another injured: police

article

A man was fatally shot, and another was injured in what Minneapolis police are calling an "incident related to narcotics activity" on Lake Street early Sunday.

Around 1:10 a.m., officers from the 3rd Precinct responded to reports of gunfire on the 1700 block of East Lake Street, according to a press release from the Minneapolis Police Department.

Officers arrived to find one man dead and another with apparent non-life-threatening injuries. The officers provided first aid to the injured man until paramedics arrived and transported him to Hennepin Healthcare, the police said.

Forensic scientists and homicide detectives responded to the scene. The identity of the deceased man, along with the exact cause of his death, will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.