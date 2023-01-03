Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Jackson County
7
Ice Storm Warning
until TUE 3:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Martin County, Steele County, Waseca County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Dakota County, Le Sueur County, Rice County, Scott County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 6:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 AM CST, Brown County, Lac Qui Parle County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 7:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kandiyohi County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Washington County, Wright County, Barron County, Polk County

Drivers use rock, paper, scissors to settle parking space dispute

By Storyful
Published 
Storyful

Drivers use rock, paper, scissors to settle parking space dispute

A pair of Irish drivers settled their dispute over a parking space during Christmas week with an old-fashioned game of rock, paper, scissors. (Courtesy of Chloe Lawlor via Storyful)

TRALEE, Ireland - A pair of Irish drivers settled their dispute over a parking space during Christmas week with an old-fashioned game of rock, paper, scissors.

Chloe Lawlor recorded the hilarious moment on December 23, when she was behind two cars battling for a parking space.

The video depicts a civilized game between two drivers, after which the winner moves into the space and the loser drives away.

Lawlor told Storyful that the video was shot in Tralee, County Kerry, writing in the caption, "Only in Tralee."