Driver killed in early morning crash on Highway 280 in Lauderdale

The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver who died in a crash on Highway 280 early Saturday morning was not wearing his seatbelt.

MSP says the 56-year-old driver from St. Paul was traveling at a high rate of speed around 1:45 a.m. Saturday when he struck a concrete center median on Highway 280 near Larpenteur Avenue. The driver was ejected from the car after driving into the ditch and returning to the highway.

No other cars were involved in the incident. Alcohol is believed to have played a factor.