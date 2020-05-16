Driver killed, another injured in crash on I-35 in Wyoming, Minnesota

One person was killed and another was injured in a crash late Friday night in Wyoming, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred at about 11:25 p.m. on Interstate 35. Authorities say a Cadillac was heading southbound I-35 traveling at a high rate of speed and rear ended a Ford Econoline at Milepost 134.

The Econoline rolled into the ditch, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cadillac went off the road but stayed upright. The driver was airlifted to the hospital.