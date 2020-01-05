Driver in custody after ramming woman off the road, assaulting her in Golden Valley

A 45-year-old man is in Hennepin County Jail Sunday after he rammed a woman’s vehicle off the road and violently assaulted her, according to police.

The Golden Valley Police Department first responded to a 911 call near Golden Valley Road and Theodore Wirth Parkway late Friday night.

According to the call, a 33-year-old woman was being pursued in a vehicle by a man with whom she has a no contact order.

Police say the man rammed her vehicle off the roadway and “proceeded to violently assault her.”

The victim sustained “significant” injures in the incident. She is in stable condition at North Memorial Medical Center.