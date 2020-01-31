Driver hit, killed while attempting to make U-turn on I-94 in St. Cloud

A driver died Friday morning in a crash on Interstate 94 in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

The crash occurred at 5:07 a.m. near the exit for Opportunity Drive.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the driver Lual Alal Omot, 42, of St. Cloud, pulled his 2000 Honda Accord over onto the right shoulder of the interstate and attempted a U-turn. As he was making the U-turn, an oncoming 2019 Chevrolet Silverado hit his vehicle.

The Honda Accord came to rest in the median ditch. Omot was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado, a 43-year-old Rice man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.