Driver ejected, dies after pickup goes into ditch in Ramsey, Minnesota

A 32-year-old man died shortly after midnight Monday when his pickup truck went into a ditch in Ramsey, Minnesota, ejecting him.

The crash occurred around 12:47 a.m. on the 16300 block of Armstrong Boulevard Northwest.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said the pickup truck went off the road into the ditch and rolled over, ejecting the driver.

The driver, who was from Ramsey, was the only person in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The crash remains under investigation.

