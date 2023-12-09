Driver dies in single-vehicle crash on snowy roads in southwestern Minnesota

article

An unbelted 21-year-old driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in southwestern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol report states a driver was heading westbound on Interstate 90 in Nobles County just before 7 a.m. while the roads had snow and ice.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, and it rolled into the median. The driver, a 21-year-old man from Dover, Minnesota, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, the report states.

The State Patrol did not name the victim but said he died in the crash.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, at least 375 people have been killed in traffic incidents so far this year.