Driver dies after rollover crash in western Wisconsin

A driver, who deputies say wasn't wearing a seatbelt, was killed Saturday after a rollover crash in Dunn County, Wisconsin.

Deputies were called just after 6 p.m. for the crash allong the 7700 block of County Highway M in the Town of Colfax.

At the scene, deputies say their investigation appears to show the vehicle, a Subaru SUV, was headed north on Highway M when the driver lost control around a curve.

The rolled over multiple times, investigators said. Paramedics attempted to revive the driver but deputies say the driver was ultimately pronounced dead.

Deputies are still working to determine what exactly caused the driver to lose control.