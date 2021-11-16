Police: Wisconsin driver upset over citation plows car into city hall

article

An alleged drunk driver plowed their vehicle into the front doors of city hall in Cumberland, Wisconsin overnight.

The Cumberland Police Department reported alcohol and "resentment about a citation" are likely to blame for the crash, which occurred around 3 a.m.

Police said the driver told them he drove into the building intentionally because he was upset that a Cumberland police officer had issued a citation to one of his family members. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

The driver told police he drove into the building intentionally because he was upset about a citation. (Cumberland Police Department / FOX 9)

An officer on duty sitting inside the building about 20 feet from where the vehicle crashed, but they were not injured.

Advertisement

The driver was arrested for criminal damage to property, recklessly endangering safety, negligent operation of a vehicle and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Formal charges are pending.