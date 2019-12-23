Driver arrested for DWI after rear-ending mail carrier in Stearns County, Minnesota

article

An Albany, Minnesota man was arrested Friday after he reportedly rear-ended a mail carrier's car in Stearns County, injuring her.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 5:24 p.m. Friday, officials received a report of a crash with injuries at 21245 County Road 154, just east of Albany.

Police say a 60-year-old woman was stopped at a mailbox, making a delivery for the US Postal Service when she was struck from behind by a Ford

F-150. The driver of the F-150 fled the scene.

Deputies later located the driver, identified as a 31-year-old man from Albany. The driver exhibited signs of alcohol impairment and was arrested. He was booked into the Stearns County Jail on charges of Criminal Vehicular Operation resulting in injury-gross misdemeanor, 2nd Degree DWI, and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Crash.

The woman was hospitalized for minor injuries.

