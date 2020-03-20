Driver arrested after deadly crash in Blaine, Minn. that killed teen riding bike

article

The driver involved in a deadly crash Friday in Blaine, Minnesota that claimed the life of a teen boy is being held in Anoka County Jail on charges.

Deputies say the 28-year-old driver has not yet been formally charged but will face charges of criminal vehicular homicide.

The arrest comes after a car versus bicycle crash around 6:30 p.m. evening night on 129th Avenue NE and Lincoln Street. According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, the teen was riding with two friends, headed east along 129th Avenue when he was hit by the vehicle that was headed in the opposite direction.

First responders worked to revive the boy but said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death prompted a multi-hour investigation along 129th Avenue. Deputies said Friday they were doing standard checks, including checking the driver for intoxication. However, the results of those tests haven't been released and it's unclear what caused the crash.