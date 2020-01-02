Drake Hotel fire started in Unit 244, cause 'undetermined'

article

Minneapolis fire officials said investigators could not determine what caused the fire at the Drake Hotel on Christmas Day.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said Thursday that the investigation into the cause of the fire is complete, but the investigation is not closed.

The investigation determined the fire started in Unit 244 of the building, which Hennepin County had been using as a designated overflow shelter for families experiencing homelessness.

The fire displaced approximately 250 people, including 100 children.

The fire department said when the cause of the fire cannot be determined and all other possibilities are ruled out, the investigation remains open. Investigators could change the cause of the fire later as more information becomes available.