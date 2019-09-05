DPS: Minnesota saw 132 traffic deaths during the '100 Deadliest Days'

article

132 people died on Minnesota roads during the "100 Deadliest Days" according to the Department of Public Safety.

DPS says the 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day is typically when the state sees the most traffic fatalities. The 132 deaths account for 57 percent of the all traffic death so far in 2019.

Accoring to the DPS the 132 deaths break down like this:

10 involved distracted riving

27 were speed-related

32 were alcohol-related

22 were not wearing a seatbelt

33 were motorcyclist

eight were pedestrians

Five were bicyclists

88 were male, 44 were female

DPS reminds motorists to follow basic safety while driving. This includes using a seatbelt, not driving while distracted by a phone, follow the speed limit, and never drive under the influence.