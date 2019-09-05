DPS: Minnesota saw 132 traffic deaths during the '100 Deadliest Days'
(FOX 9) - 132 people died on Minnesota roads during the "100 Deadliest Days" according to the Department of Public Safety.
DPS says the 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day is typically when the state sees the most traffic fatalities. The 132 deaths account for 57 percent of the all traffic death so far in 2019.
Accoring to the DPS the 132 deaths break down like this:
10 involved distracted riving
27 were speed-related
32 were alcohol-related
22 were not wearing a seatbelt
33 were motorcyclist
eight were pedestrians
Five were bicyclists
88 were male, 44 were female
DPS reminds motorists to follow basic safety while driving. This includes using a seatbelt, not driving while distracted by a phone, follow the speed limit, and never drive under the influence.