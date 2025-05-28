Minneapolis woman pleads guilty to driving into crowd, killing teen and injuring 5 others

The Brief Latalia Margalli is accused of plowing into a crowd in downtown Minneapolis, leaving a teen girl dead and 5 others injured in September 2024. She filed a petition to enter a guilty plea on charges of second-degree assault and second-degree unintentional murder. Margalli is set to be sentenced in June. The state is asking the judge to hand down a sentence of 285 months.



The Minneapolis woman accused of driving into a crowd, leaving a 16-year-old girl dead and several others injured, entered a guilty plea on Tuesday.

Driver enters guilty plea

What's new:

Latalia Margalli, 23, was charged with one count of second-degree murder with intent and five counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for her alleged role in a fatal hit-and-run incident in downtown Minneapolis on Sept. 14, 2024.

Court records show Margalli submitted a petition to plead guilty to one count of second-degree unintentional murder and five counts of second-degree assault.

Prosecutors filed a notice of intent to seek an upward sentencing departure. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said on Tuesday the state will request a sentence of 285 months (23.75 years) for the murder charge, and consecutive sentences for the assault charges.

Margalli’s sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 24.

What they're saying:

"De’Miaya dreamt of becoming a nurse. Not only did her family lose a loved one, our community lost a person who aspired to help others," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a provided statement. "Ms. Margalli made a terrible decision that changed many lives that day. This guilty plea provides a pathway to a lengthy sentence that holds Ms. Margalli accountable and protects our community."

Fatal downtown hit-and-run

The backstory:

The crash happened on the morning of Sept. 14 near 5th Street North and Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis.

Charges allege Margalli and her friends got into an altercation with the 16-year-old victim and her friends, which ultimately turned physical. At some point, Margalli allegedly got back into her SUV and started driving in reverse, hitting another person with the car door in the process.

While the victim was on the ground fighting with someone, Margalli reportedly started heading the wrong way on 5th Street and "drove directly into the crowd of people, without breaking, and struck numerous people, including [the] victim," the complaint reads.

Margalli then fled the scene but was followed by a witness, and authorities eventually took her into custody.

De’Miaya Broome, 16, died from her injuries at the hospital. Five others were also injured, including two 14-year-old girls, a 24-year-old man, a 28-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman. Their injuries ranged from bruises to broken legs and a head injury, according to court records.

What's next:

Margalli is scheduled to be sentenced by a Hennepin County judge in June.