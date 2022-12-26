Down in the Valley announces location closing, asks where it should open next

A popular record store and memorabilia shop has announced it will be closing its door in Crystal, while also soliciting input for where its followers think it should open next.

Announced on its social media platforms and in an email to its VIP club members, Dec. 31 will be the last day the record store will be open at 5586 Broadway.

"We are saddened to disclose that we will be closing our Crystal location at the end of the year," the announcement read. "We have enjoyed our 25+ years at this location, and we are so thankful for all the support from our customers in Crystal."

But according to the post, Down in the Valley currently plans to open a third location elsewhere.

While stating its Golden Valley and Maple Grove location would remain open for services the stores have collectively provided "since 1972," Down in the Valley also posed a question to its followers – asking, "What city should we come to next?"

FOX 9 has reached out for comment regarding the closing and future store locations.